Final goodbyes for Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The northwest Arkansas community came together on Thursday to say it’s final goodbyes to fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

It was an emotional day as hundreds of people gathered inside Bud Walton Arena to pay their respects.

Carr had full police honors.

“Arkansas was blessed to have Stephen, even though it was for too short of a time,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said. “Stephen’s life made a difference. He made everyone around him better, more joyful and stronger.”

The 27-year-old was described by his family as a guy who loved life.

“He was a good time and he was a big guy, so it was always a big good time with Stephen,” said Brian Carr, his uncle.

There were heartwarming tributes as emotions ran high.

Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds said, “it’s always our job to fix problems. That’s what we do. We cannot fix this and it hurts us the most. I know, Paul, you just want us to bring him back. I wish we could.”

Carr was known for loving his family, football, hunting, and cooking, but his true passion lied in wearing his badge.

“Officer Carr’s sacrifice will be forever etched into all of our hearts. We all know we have another angel with blue wings looking over all of us,” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

The service lasted about 2 hours.

Afterward, a flag presentation and a 21 gun salute was presented outside of Bud Walton Arena.