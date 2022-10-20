"Let them be themselves. That's I think that's the most important. Let them be themselves"

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Without skipping a beat, 10-year-old Kady stated the exact day she and her 12-year-old sister Mady entered foster care.

“September 19 made two years,” she said.

Mady described that day as, “the day of misery.”

Before they entered Arkansas’ foster care system, the sisters lived with different relatives. Most recently they were taken care of by a biological and step grandparent. It was in their custody Mady was abused mentally and physically.

The siblings also faced neglect. At one time the girls were left with gas station attendants.

“I literally thought, since it only took us, like, three days to get into foster care, it took us something like three days to adopted,” Kady said.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case. Brenna McClure, the girls’ adoption specialist with the Division of Children and Family Services, said in the last year alone they’ve been in upwards of five different placements.

“They’re pretty resilient… smart girls,” McClure said.

Like most sisters, Mady and Kady are completely different.

Mady is very artistic. She loves to draw anime comics and can crochet. Watching YouTube is also something she likes to do in her free time.

McClure said, “Mady is introverted and she’s I want to be by myself. Kady, don’t talk to me.”

While Mady prefers to keep to herself, Kady likes to be the center of attention.

“Kady is a social butterfly. She kind of loud…. She’s goofy. Everybody’s her friend,” Brenna said.

Music, fashion, reading and watching TV are just a few of Kady’s interests.

One thing the pair have in common is their love for pets. Mady would love to be able to have her own parakeet and Kady would like a fish and a hamster.

Because pets are so important to them, they’d really like to be adopted by parents who are open to having critters in the home.

They’d also really like to be adopted together. In their latest foster placement, they had to be separated while Mady went to a behavioral facility to work through some of her trauma.

“They’re both in individual counseling right now and then they’ll be in sibling therapy,” said McClure.

She also said they should probably be adopted by a family that either doesn’t have kids, or one that has grown children. “I think because of their trauma, that they’re going to need a lot of attention and one on one time to feel safe and comfortable and really feel confident in a permanent home.”

In addition to a pet-friendly family, the girls also hope for parents who’ll take them on vacation, on bike rides, and swimming.

Mady and Kady are eligible for adoption through DCFS. If you’re interested in learning more about them, visit Project Zero’s website.