Fire destroys a popular restaurant in Mountain Home

FOX24

by: Caitlin Sinett

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) — An investigation is underway into a fire at a popular restaurant on the square.

The fire started around 11:00 Thursday night at the “Old Tyme Restaurant on the Square.”

The restaurant owner posted this on their Facebook Page Friday morning. “As some of you may have heard we had a fire at Olde Tyme. It is a complete loss. I want to thank MHFD and MHPD for their hard work and for saving the Mountain Home square. I want to thank my customers for supporting us for over 13 years. I want to thank my dedicated employees who came to sit with me when all we could do is watch it go up in flames I love you all ,thank you.

This is the third restaurant fire in the Ozarks this week. Fire did extensive damage to the Dairy Shack in Eminence Wednesday morning.

A fire in an H-Vac unit sent smoke throughout Fall Creek Steak and Catfish House in Branson on Thursday.

