CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A two-door garage went up in flames in Crawford County, resulting in a total loss.

The Crawford County District Fire Department responded to the call on Highway 348 of a fully involved structure fire around 7:45 p.m. Saturday night (Jan. 11).

According to a Facebook post by the Crawford County District 5 Volunteer Fire Department, “District 5 was also paged as mutual aid to provide water support and manpower.”

There were no injuries.