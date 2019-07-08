Fire scare forces evacuation at Fayetteville apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A lightning strike caused smoke at a Fayetteville apartment complex on Sunday, forcing residents to evacuate the building.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building after lightning hit the roof of the Nantucket Apartments at around 6 p.m.

After determining there was no fire or immediate danger, the department allowed residents to return to their rooms.

“We’ve notified the building maintenance. They’re sending people out right now and we’ve let the residents go back in,” said Chaz Birdsong, captain with the Fayetteville Fire Department.

No injuries were reported, but there is minor damage to the building.