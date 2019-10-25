Fire training brings firefighters from several states to NWA

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Fire Department hosted fire fighters from several states.

Firefighters are in Northwest Arkansas for a three-day fire training course. After completing the course, firefighters will be certified as instructors so they can train new firefighters.

During the training Thursday, Oct. 24, a basket of straw was lit on fire for educational purposes.

“We don’t have fire structures like we used to, (so) this is the next best training. This allows us to be able to do it safely where we can train under fire conditions in a safe condition,” said Donny Jorgensen, division chief of emergency medical services.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss