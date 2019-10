FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fire crews and other emergency personnel responded to a call Friday, October 11, involving a person who was stranded in her car in a flooded area.

Right before 7:30 a.m. reports of a person in a car at Dead Horse Mountain and S. Stone Bridge Road in southeast Fayetteville, according to witnesses at the scene.

The woman was rescued and there are barricades in the area.