Firefighters warn about dangerous TikTok challenge

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFTA) — Firefighters have a warning for you about a dangerous social media app challenge your kids could be participating in.

It’s being called the “Penny Challenge,” the “Outlet Challenge,” and even the “Tik-Tok Challenge” — but whatever you call it, firefighters said it’s dangerous.

How does it work? Users of the popular app Tik-Tok are asked to record themselves sliding a penny between a partially plugged-in cellphone charger into the wall outlet it’s plugged into.

The results? Sparks and damage to the electrical system.

In some cases, this challenge has even started a fire.

Farmington Fire Chief Mark Cunnigham said he wants to urge parents to be aware of this.

Not only because it’s dangerous, but also because kids could face penalties for participating.

“They could cause a fire, get charged with arson, and that could follow them for the rest of their life,” Chief Cunningham said. “All for something they think is a fun thing to do.”

Cheif Cunningham said he’s seen parenting changes through the generations and encourages parents to be more in tune with what’s going on with their children.

FOX 24 reached out to local schools about this challenge. The administrators said they are aware and are keeping an on their students.