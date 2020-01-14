First Arkansas child dies from flu-related illness

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — As of January 11, 23 influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season.

One of them was a pediatric death. According to the report, the child was between the ages of 5 and 18 years old.

In the age group 25-44 years-old 4 deaths have been reported, 45-64 years-old 5 deaths have been reported and ages 65+ years-old 13 deaths have been reported in Arkansas.

CDC estimates a total of 4,800 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 32 pediatric deaths reported this season.

Two nursing homes in Arkansas have also reported influenza outbreaks.

