FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The first baby born this decade in Northwest Arkansas is named Ruby-Faye after her great-grandmother.

She was born at 12:30 this morning at Willow Creek.

New parents, Zachary and Hailey now have a lot to look forward to.

“I’m just looking forward most to seeing her grow and seeing him become a dad,” Hailey said.

The couple said they’re excited for when they get to leave the hospital.