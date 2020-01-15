First bicycle-friendly business bootcamp comes to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KFTA) — Local representatives came together today with local businesses to host the first of a series of bicycle-friendly boot camps in Fayetteville.

The workshops will help business owners learn more and apply to make their workplaces a bicycle-friendly designation.

Fayetteville Bicycle & Pedestrian Programs Coordinator Dan Eiffling said having a bicycle-friendly business would create more opportunities for employees and their families to make biking to work an easier option.

“Well maybe as we’re expanding a facility we include bike parking, lockers, a shower. Maybe we invest in the fitness of our employees by offering some share bikes that maybe you can check out ride with your family on the weekend or you can ride home,” Eiffling said.

The workshops are free to area business owners who want to make their workplace a bicycle-friendly business.