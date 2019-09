This is the ninth dispensary to open in Arkansas and third in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Fayetteville is set to open Saturday, Sept. 14.

Acanza will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The dispensary is located on McConnell Avenue near the Washington County Fairgrounds.

