First large-scale systems in Fayetteville linking to nation’s power grid

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville is taking another step forward in going green.

The “Flip the Switch” event is happening at the Westside Water Treatment Facility property 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Access to the solar array farm is on Broyles Avenue, south of Persimmon Street.

One of the first large-scale systems of combined solar arrays and on-site battery storage in the mid-South will be officially linked to the nation’s power grid, a news release states. It’s a joint effort between the City of Fayetteville, Ozarks Electric Cooperative, and Today’s Power, Inc.

This installation is expected save the city approximately $180,000 per year, the release states.

“Climate change is affecting cities around the world,” Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan said.

