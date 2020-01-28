First loan goes live for new business hub

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Springdale business becomes the first of its kind to receive a loan from a new business hub.

Bites and Bowls got a $6,000 loan from the Northwest Arkansas Kiva Hub last week.

It was fully funded by contributions from the community and the Walton Family Foundation.

Startup Junkie and the Walton Family Foundation announced the launch of Kiva Northwest Arkansas in December.

It’s a non-profit that connects entrepreneurs and small business owners with local leaders.

Owner Laura Carrasco said the money will help fill needs at her restaurant.

“We are going to buy a sign that it’s on the side of the road, so we’re more visible to drivers. And then we’re gonna use it for marketing and equipment,” she said.

According to Startup Junkie’s press release, these loans are offered to people who have difficulty securing traditional loans and are offered ones at zero percent interest with no fees.