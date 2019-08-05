First Northwest Arkansas dispensary approved to open

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The first Bentonville dispensary was approved Monday, Aug. 5 following an inspection.

“An approval to launch operations at ReLeaf Center was issued Monday, however dispensaries must wait until they are approved before having the actual product delivered and having it inventoried. There is typically about a one day delay from receiving the letter to opening for business. The opening date is at the owner’s discretion. We are finalizing the approval letter for Arkansas Medicinal Source and anticipate it will be provided to the company early tomorrow,” said Arkansas Beverage Control Spokesperson Scott Hardin.

ReLeaf Center Owner and COO Matt Shansky said, “There’s been people that have been waiting their whole lives to see this day come, so I view this as a very monumental, historical day or event for not only Bentonville but for the state of Arkansas.”

This has been about three years in the making.