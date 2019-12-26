First responders show that family goes beyond flesh and blood on Christmas

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Many families spent Christmas at home, but for first responders, there are no days off.

Firefighters at the Rogers Fire Department said there weren’t a lot of calls on Christmas, which they say is a good thing.

While they’re ready to take action if needed, they used the day to bond with each other, which included a group breakfast and watching Christmas movies.

Michael Depugh has been with the department for about a year and said the time with his colleagues is special.

“If I need something or they need something, we’re ready to give and help one another and just make it through whatever good times or bad times we’re going to have together,” Depugh said.

Depugh also said he’s grateful for the families that brought food donations for the department for the holiday.