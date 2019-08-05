First urgent care clinic specifically for pediatric patients opens in Fort Smith

It’s the only urgent care in the area dedicated specifically to pediatric patients and serves newborns through teens

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A first-of-its-kind urgent care center in the River Valley is now open.

That means adults will no longer have to take babies to emergency rooms because the child got sick after 5 p.m. or during weekends.

Premier Pediatric Primary Care and Urgent Care, 5901B Riley Park Drive in Fort Smith is now open.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday between noon and 8 p.m., Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Sundays noon to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome up to an hour before the clinic closes.

Appointments may be made by calling 763-3050. Soon, appointments may be made online.

It’s the first urgent care in the area dedicated specifically to pediatric patients. Patients between newborn and teen-ages are welcome.

The clinic is a 6,000-square-foot building that contains waiting rooms for urgent and primary care, 13 exam rooms, a lab and x-ray area.

Those with the clinic said it’s decorated to make children feel welcome.

Dr. Josh Wilkinson owns the clinic. Wilkinson said new and existing patients are welcome.

Wilkinson said, “Offering an urgent care focused specifically on children has been a dream of mine for a long time… traditional urgent care clinics are not always able to see patients so young. We feel like keeping babies out of the ER when appropriate will reduce the risk of them being exposed to hospital-based illnesses and cut down on wait time and cost as well.”