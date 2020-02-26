‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Dave & Jenny Marrs support NWA charities

"We're all excited to show off this amazing area that we live in with the world," Jenny Marrs said.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Hosts of HGTV’s series Fixer to Fabulous supported Northwest Arkansas charities on Tuesday, February 25.

Dave and Jenny Marrs participated in the NWA Gives training event by talking to nonprofits about branding and building a platform.

The Marrs said they wanted to support this event in any way they could because Northwest Arkansas is a wonderful place, but there is still a lot of need here.

They said the community has overwhelmed them with support so they wanted to return the favor.

“Everyone has been so kind,” Jenny said. “I mean we are out at the grocery store and people stop us and everybody is just so nice and encouraging.”

As far as season two goes, they said one of the things they really want to focus on is mixing up the different styles of homes from towns like Fayetteville, Bentonville, Bella Vista, and Rogers.

The show has been picked up for 13 more episodes which will start airing in September.

NWA Gives is a Region-Wide Giving Day for Nonprofits Across Northwest Arkansas.

This year, NWA Gives is on Thursday, April 2.