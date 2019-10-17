“Fixer to Fabulous” stars talk living in NWA, what to expect in the series

Dave and Jenny Marrs are raising a family of five and revitalizing homes in your backyard after moving here from different states.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas finds itself in the spotlight for another T.V. series.

It’s called “Fixer to Fabulous.” The HGTV show stars Dave and Jenny Marrs; two people you’ve probably seen around the community.

Dave and Jenny Marrs are raising a family of five and revitalizing homes in your backyard after moving here from different states.

“You know, two years turns into four, turns into eight, turns into 16 now,” said Dave Marrs. “So, this is home. This is it for us.”

After years of building in the area, the couple was approached to star in “Fixer to Fabulous” to tear down houses, and restore them.

“I love digging into these old homes and finding the stories, she loved finding the nooks and crannies, and being able to take something that was old and outdated to new and in style,” said Dave Marrs.

A passion that Debbie Griffin with the City of Bentonville said truly benefits the community.

“A lot of homes that they’re going in and repairing and revitalizing are historical homes so we see that as a quality of life issue,” said Griffin. “But, we’re also a very progressive city that’s innovative and moving forward so we just hope that they get a glimpse of what it’s like to live here and want to come and visit.”

Three years of filming later, and the Marrs family said they still remember the faces of the lucky homeowners when they saw their new space.

“We’re going in, moving these people out, and then we’ve got about a five to seven-week turn around and so they really are kept away from the house and they have no idea whats going on our what the final product is going to look like,” said Marrs.

The first episode of “Fixer to Fabulous” will premiere Oct. 22.