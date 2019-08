Rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Flash flooding caused issues in Fort Smith Friday morning, Aug. 23.

Several streets were flooded and caused some traffic light outages, according to Fort Smith police.

Part of Rogers Avenue was flooded. Wheeler Avenue between E and I Streets was blocked off, police said.

New Liberty Baptist Church on Cavanaugh Road was struck by lightning, police said.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend.