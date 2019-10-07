Flash flooding washes out roads in Northwest Arkansas

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas residents are dealing with the aftermath of severe flash flooding that inundated the area on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall forced road closures, flooded homes, and washed out at least two Northwest Arkansas roads completely.

In Bella Vista, city officials advise drivers to avoid the intersection of Highland Road and Chelsea Road and plan for alternate routes for the foreseeable future due to a washed out road.

In Springdale, floodwaters washed out the road at the intersection of 56th Street and Wagon Wheel Road.