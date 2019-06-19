Flight diverted to Oklahoma City due to unruly passenger

This June 17, 2019 photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office shows Brandon Ganus. Police say an American Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas was diverted to Oklahoma City because of a drunken, unruly passenger, alleged to be Ganus. The airline says the flight landed in Oklahoma City at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June […]

Police say an American Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Dallas/Fort Worth was diverted to Oklahoma City because of a drunken, unruly passenger.

The airline says the flight landed in Oklahoma City at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, and departed less than an hour later for Dallas/Fort Worth.

Police body camera footage shows one apparent passenger saying “go get him” as three officers enter the plane to take 32-year-old Brandon Ganus into custody. Passengers applaud as the Weatherford, Texas, man is led away in handcuffs.

A police report says Ganus was arrested on misdemeanor complaints of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault and battery, and disorderly conduct.

The report says Ganus used a “variety of … colorful obscenities” to threaten the officers and their families, and that he was eventually taken from the airport in a wheelchair because he had dropped to his knees to resist arrest.