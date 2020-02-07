Flight simulators installed at Har-Ber High

"These tools allows us to open up the field of aviation and make more things hands-on to give these kids a better chance of being successful in the workforce," Jason McMullen said.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Har-Ber High School is providing a way for students to learn about flight.

Thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation and through a partnership with the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the school was able to get 15 flight simulators — the closet thing to a real airplane that you can get.

Har-Ber High School Aviation Club Sponsor Jason McMullen said this is a dream come true.

He said the kids’ reaction is something as an educator you always want to hear.

“To have these opportunities for the kids will help them get those sought after jobs,” McMullen said. “That’s why we do what we do as teachers.”

McMullen said having this equipment will give students more hands-on opportunities and opens up the field of aviation.