Floating “covers” to fix Alma algae wastewater problem, save city $1 million

ALMA, Ark. (KFTA) — The City of Alma will be saving more than $1 million by installing floating covers to its wastewater treatment lagoons.

The floating covers, or tiles, fill up with water and float on top of the wastewater lagoons to act as an algae control system.

They block the sun from hitting the water, preventing algae from growing.

According to Alma Mayor Jerry Martin, the city has faced significant issues with algae growth since at least 2017, and has violated environmental standards from the ADEQ.

These floating covers will fix that, all while saving the city more than $1 million over the next 20 years. Martin says this is a substantial amount for a city of this size.

“These tiles are environmentally friendly, they are made with recycled material. It cuts down the costs of chemicals, and also we’re not dumping chemicals into the river now,” Martin said.

According to the manufacturer’s website, the tiles are wind resistant and not affected by rainwater, snow and frost.

The city is in the process of laying the floating covers across nine acres of its wastewater lagoons.

Once it’s done they will all fit together, completely covering the water.