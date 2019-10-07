Breaking News
Road closures across Northwest Arkansas
Live Now
WATCH NOW: Tilly Willy Bridge

Florida man dies in car crash on I-40 West

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFTA) — A 51-year-old Florida man died on Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on I-40 West in Sequoyah County.

Thomas West, a 51-year-old Sarasota resident, was killed when the 2019 Ford U-Haul box truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at around 10:30 a.m. on the western side of the Arkansas/Oklahoma border.

According to an accident report by Oklahoma State Police, a medical incident caused the collision.

West was reportedly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss