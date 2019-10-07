Florida man dies in car crash on I-40 West

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFTA) — A 51-year-old Florida man died on Sunday in a single-vehicle accident on I-40 West in Sequoyah County.

Thomas West, a 51-year-old Sarasota resident, was killed when the 2019 Ford U-Haul box truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree at around 10:30 a.m. on the western side of the Arkansas/Oklahoma border.

According to an accident report by Oklahoma State Police, a medical incident caused the collision.

West was reportedly wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.