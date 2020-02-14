Florists working nonstop on one of the most romantic days of the year

Over 300 deliveries in one day from this local florist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for florists all over the country, including in Northwest Arkansas.

Staff at ZuZu’s Petals in Fayetteville worked for weeks to prepare.

“We order our flowers back in December and they start coming in usually about six to seven days before,” said shop owner, Cindy Stevenson.

Stevenson said the work is nonstop for her and her team the week leading up to the big day.

“It’s not crazy for me to work the whole night through,” Stevenson said. “On Wednesday, we’re doing orders for Thursday, on Thursday we’re doing orders for Friday and we just keep going until we’re all done.”

Even though it’s hard work, Stevenson said she can’t see herself doing anything else.

“It’s been proven that flowers actually make people happier,” Stevenson said. “They make people recover quickly when they’re in my room when they’re sick. They just make people happy. It’s such a great thing to be a part of people’s important days.”