FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Music scheduled for tonight at Pratt Place Barn has been moved.

Festival organizer Jeremy Gawthrop says due to inclement weather, the Folk Family Reunion & Grand Tasting is relocating to the Fayetteville Town Center, located at 15 W. Mountain.

The gates will still open at 5 p.m.

