Food for Fees Week returns to Fayetteville Public Library

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library is giving people with overdue fees a chance to get them waived.

Patrons can bring in canned goods and other non-perishable food items and get the overdue fees waived during Food for Fees Week.

The program begins Monday, November 11 and will run through Sunday, November 17.

Library patrons will get $1 in overdue fees waived for each can or box of food donated during the drive. Food for Fees will not cover replacement fees for lost or damaged materials. Unopened, unexpired, non-perishable, non-glass donations will be accepted.

Items needed include:

peanut butter

canned tuna fish or chicken

beans

canned soup or fruit

cereal

Participants should bring the food items to the checkout desk along with their library card.