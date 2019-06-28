Food Loops works to divert food waste from landfills

If you’ve attended any of the Bite NWA events, you’ve seen these food waste stations in place of the typical garbage cans.

They’re set up by food waste solutions company Food Loops, based out of Rogers.

You bring your waste and Food Loops employees sort it for you, all in an effort to divert as much as possible from the landfill.

“People want to be more sustainable and they don’t have an option so we’re filling that void, right? We’re making it very easy to do what they want to do and that’s waist less,” said Michael Kraus, project manager for Food Loops

Almost everything from Bite NWA is compostable, like the bowls which are made of sugar cane and the forks are made of corn.