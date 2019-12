NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The owner of a former amusement park in Newton County faces foreclosure and a lawsuit.

Bud Pelsor bought “Dogpatch” in 2014 and converted the property into a place people could connect with nature.

According to records, he owes millions on the property.

He tried to sell it over the last several year with no luck.

If there is no buyer, it will be auctioned off.

He is now leaving to Indiana to manage a guitar player.