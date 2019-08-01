Former Ark. Solicitor General nominated for federal judgeship testifies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansan and former Solicitor General Lee Rudofsky, went before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 31st, after receiving a nomination for a judgeship in the U.S. District Court Eastern District.

Rudofsky is a former Walmart employee and was previously hired by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in 2015 as the first official Solicitor General for the state. In that role, he advised on several major proceedings including the state’s decision to terminate Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

Rudofsky also organized a multistate, bipartisan lawsuit against the state of Delaware to the U.S. Supreme Court and guided litigation allowing the execution of convicted murderers by lethal injection.

Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge praised Rudofsky for his recent nomination.

“When I hired Lee away from Walmart in 2015, I knew that he had the experience and legal acumen to be the lead strategist on crucial litigation for my administration as the first official Solicitor General of the Attorney General’s office,” said Rutledge. “I am confident that as a jurist Lee will be fair, impartial and will adhere to the rule of law.”

When questioned by the Senate Judiciary Committee about his views on abortion rights and the 14th Amendment, he answered, “Roe, Casey, whole women’s health are the law of the land,” said Rudofsky, “those are the laws, those are the precedents we must follow.”

The hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee began at 9 a.m. At the end of the day, his nomination was pending before the Senate Judiciary Committee.