Former Arkansas journalist to speak at Pryor Center

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Pryor Center Presents lecture series will continue this Wednesday, July 10, with veteran Arkansas journalist Ernie Dumas.

Dumas will talk about his new memoir, “The Education of Ernie Dumas: Chronicles of the Arkansas Political Mind,” a collection of stories on his experiences in journalism and relationships with state leaders.

Dumas has written about politics in Arkansas for more than 60 years, including the Arkansas Times.

The Pryor Center is located at 1 East Center Street, Suite 120. Parking is available on the Fayetteville Square. Events are free and open to the public.