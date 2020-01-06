Former Benton County sheriff dies after car crash

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Kelley Cradduck, a former Benton Co. Sheriff, died in a car crash Sunday in Oklahoma, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Cradduck, 49, was driving southbound on State Highway 82 and went off the road. He hit a number of trees, and his pickup truck rolled an undetermined amount of times, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m.

Cradduck exited the truck and walked away from the scene, according to the report. The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m..

Cradduck was Benton Co. Sheriff from 2013-15. He was hired by the Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office following a resignation from his post as sheriff. He had been investigated by the FBI on suspicion of tampering with evidence and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge associated with that.

