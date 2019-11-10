Former, current Razorbacks react to Chad Morris firing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Former and current Razorbacks took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to the firing of former Arkansas football coach Chad Morris.

The reaction was a mixed bag, with quarterback Nick Starkel thanking his former coach, while running back Devwah Whaley offered a seemingly different take.

Thank You Coach Morris ❤️ Forever grateful for the opportunity you gave me to continue to play the game I love. 🤙🏼 — Nicholas Starkel (@NickStarkel) November 10, 2019

You Reap what you Sow!! — Devwah Whaley (@Dwhaleyyy) November 10, 2019

Other former Hogs weighed in on the direction of the football program, with former offensive lineman Travis Swanson suggesting his old position coach, Sam Pittman, for the head coaching job.

There is without a doubt in my mind that @CoachSamPittman is the perfect fit for @RazorbackFB. The best recruiter in the country and the best coach in the country. #WPS — Travis Swanson (@Tswan64) November 10, 2019

Whoever we bring in I hope they can keep our home grown talent in state. If you look back the majority of the time when we’ve had successful teams the core group of guys are from Arkansas. — Darren McFadden (@dmcfadden20) November 10, 2019

Former Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley also seemed to have words for his former coach:

I never wish anybody any pain, but God sees everything and He will humble you if you aren’t living right no matter who you are! — Cole Kelley (@ColeKelley10) November 10, 2019