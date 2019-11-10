Former, current Razorbacks react to Chad Morris firing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Former and current Razorbacks took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to the firing of former Arkansas football coach Chad Morris.
The reaction was a mixed bag, with quarterback Nick Starkel thanking his former coach, while running back Devwah Whaley offered a seemingly different take.
Other former Hogs weighed in on the direction of the football program, with former offensive lineman Travis Swanson suggesting his old position coach, Sam Pittman, for the head coaching job.
Former Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley also seemed to have words for his former coach: