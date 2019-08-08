Former Fayetteville School Superintendent accuser reaches $75K settlement with district

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools confirms that its insurance carrier has agreed to a settlement with Shae Newman, the woman who filed a sexual harassment claim against then-Superintendent Matthew Wendt.

By doing this, the school district claims no liability, wrongdoing or discrimination under the terms of the settlement with Newman.

Wendt was terminated immediately on June 18, 2018, by a Board of Education 7-0 vote. The decision, made during a special meeting, was based on a district employee who accused Wendt of sexual harassment earlier in the year.

Here is the statement from Fayetteville Public Schools: