Former Fayetteville superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt files Chapter 7 bankruptcy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Talk Business) — Former Fayetteville Public Schools superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt, who was fired in June 2018, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

The bankruptcy will ultimately lead to the liquidation of Wendt’s assets with the money to be distributed to unsecured creditors.

According to court documents, the voluntary petition estimates Wendt and his wife Dawn Wendt have between $500,000 and $1 million in debts and the same amount in assets. Wendt estimated his creditors to be between 50 and 99. The two largest creditors listed in the court filing are SoFi Lending Corp., with an unsecured claim of $62,260, and consumer lending platform BestEgg, which is owed $47,149.

The filing was made June 28 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Travis Story, a Fayetteville lawyer, is representing Wendt in the matter. Fayetteville attorney Bianca Rucker is the bankruptcy trustee.

