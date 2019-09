This is a developing story

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A softball coach has pleaded not guilty to claims he choked an umpire.

Robert L. Thompson, 38, of Jay, is accused of felony aggravated assault.

He reportedly choked a 16-year-old umpire during a softball game on June 10 in Gravette, according to court documents.

He was booked in and released from the Benton County Jail on a $7,500 bond.