Former NWA officer enters not guilty plea for sexual assault

FOX24

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 

More Give Kids A Miracle

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Pea Ridge man, who was formerly an officer in Northwest Arkansas, entered a not guilty plea for sexual assault today.

Michael Shane Harris, 47, was arraigned on two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The victim was approximately 13-years-old at the time of the incident. According to a probable cause statement, the victim said Harris touched them inappropriately on four different occasions over the past four years.

Harris entered a not guilty plea and will appear in court in again for a court hearing in December.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss