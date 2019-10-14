Former NWA officer enters not guilty plea for sexual assault

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Pea Ridge man, who was formerly an officer in Northwest Arkansas, entered a not guilty plea for sexual assault today.

Michael Shane Harris, 47, was arraigned on two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The victim was approximately 13-years-old at the time of the incident. According to a probable cause statement, the victim said Harris touched them inappropriately on four different occasions over the past four years.

Harris entered a not guilty plea and will appear in court in again for a court hearing in December.