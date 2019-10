Botham Jean was a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Searcy

DALLAS — Former police officer Amber Guyger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following her Tuesday murder conviction in the September 2018 shooting death of a man with ties to Arkansas.

On Tuesday afternoon, the court heard from family and friends of Jean in three hours of sentencing proceedings that resumed Wednesday morning with more testimony before the sentencing was announced.