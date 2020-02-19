Former Paris police officer arrested for battery against inmate

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A former Paris, Arkansas police officer was arrested for 2nd Degree Battery after kneeing an inmate in the face inside a cell at the Logan County Detention Center according to a police report.

An arrest warrant was issued for former officer Christopher Brownlow after an incident that reportedly happened on September 14, 2019.

The report states the inmate suffered an orbital fracture due to the use of force while he was incarcerated in a cell.

According to the report, inmate William Barnes was being irate, yelling and kicking the door. The Logan County Detention Deputy said that Brownlow engaged with Barnes by making contact with the left side of his face with his knee in a diving motion.

The deputy said that Officer Brownlow extended both arms to grab the inmate, but delivered a knee strike to the inmate.

The inmate stated he was told he had seven orbital fractures and a fracture in his jaw. Detention video captured the event and was obtained along with medical records that corroborated the witness and victim statements.

Brownlow posted bond yesterday.