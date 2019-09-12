Former Northwest Arkansas police officer arrested for sexual assault

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A former Northwest Arkansas police officer has been arrested and is facing charges of second-degree sexual assault.

Michael Shane Harris, 47, of Pea Ridge, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. last night in Benton County after trying to flee from police.

The victim was approximately 13-years-old at the time of the incident. According to a probable cause statement, the victim said Harris touched them inappropriately on four different occasions over the past four years.

Harris was arrested and is facing four total counts of sexual assault in the second degree.

Officer Keith Foster, a spokesperson for Rogers Police Department, says Harris was with Rogers Police Department from 2000 and left February 2005.

Rogers police say after he left the department, he went to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Williams, Chief Deputy for Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, says Harris was a volunteer officer for Carroll County under a previous administration.

When the new sheriff came aboard, the sheriff said Harris would not be a good fit. Harris turned in his equipment around the middle of December 2018.

Deputy Williams says Harris was with the Sheriff’s Office for a short time and never went on any calls and no complaints were filed against him.

Harris is currently being held at the Benton County Jail with no bond.