Former Sens. David and Mark Pryor back Biden for president

LITTLE ROCK, AR – NOVEMBER 03: U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR) prepares to speak to supporters during an election eve supporter rally on November 3, 2014 in Little Rock, Arkansas. With one day to go before election day, U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor (D-AR) trailed Republican candidate for senate, U.S. Rep. Tom Cotton (R-AR). (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas governor and senator David Pryor and his son, former senator Mark Pryor, are supporting Joe Biden’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The former vice president’s campaign announced the endorsements from the Pryors on Tuesday.

Arkansas is holding its primary on March 3 along with more than a dozen other states.

David Pryor served as Arkansas governor from 1975 to 1979 and went on to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate. Mark Pryor served two terms in the Senate before losing re-election in 2014.

