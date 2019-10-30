Former top Arkansas recruit reacts to NCAA announcing player image and likeness rights

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, an athlete stands near a NCAA logo during a softball game in Beaumont, Texas. The NCAA is poised to take a significant step toward allowing college athletes to earn money without violating amateurism rules. The Board of Governors will be briefed Tuesday, Oct. 29 by administrators who have been examining whether it would be feasible to allow college athletes to profit of their names, images and likenesses. A California law set to take effect in 2023 would make it illegal for NCAA schools in the state to prevent athletes from signing personal endorsement deals. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — When Mitch Mustain quarterbacked the Springdale Bulldogs in the mid-2000s, fans witnessed a dominant team that’s success is still arguably unmatched in the state. Rightfully, he was one of the top recruits in the country, and his name and image were hot commodities as a freshman at the University of Arkansas.

Had Mustain been a high school phenom during this era, he likely would be one to benefit from the NCAA’s new policy that’ll allow players to profit off their name, image and likeness.

“I won’t try to go back and get any money now or anything like that,” Mustain said. “I don’t think about it too much, but I’m happy for the guys who’ll benefit now. This was bound to happen at some point.”

The NCAA stated the new policy will allow players to sign endorsements outside of what schools are already a part of. This paves the way for players to get paid for merchandise and autographs.

“The California law and other states [bringing] about laws was probably a pressure point for us and caused us to move, and I think that’s okay,” said Eugene Smith, the Ohio State University Director of Athletics. “The bottom line is we’re doing what’s right and for our student athletes, so I think that’s okay.”

Some are concerned with players getting paid by universities for on-field performance, but this is a separate issue, NCAA representatives said.

“We’re not looking for a pay-for-play model,” Smith said. “This is not that.”

Mustain said he thinks moving in this direction is the right move.

“There’re guys that literally come from almost nothing, and it’s a real struggle for them,” Mustain said. “People think that we’re getting lavish meals everyday, and that’s not the case. The reality is that there are guys who’re barely living.”

The sheer speed in which the NCAA reacted to the “Fair Pay Act” in California, which essentially implemented the same policy in the state before others followed suit, surprised Mustain.

“I think it’s good, I think it’s inevitable,” Mustain said. “We talked about this a while ago where I said something’s gonna happen. Either the market’s gonna shift, something’s gonna make this happen, or as we’re seeing now, a legislative push that in a low of ways seems to have come out of nowhere.”

The NCAA said it will allow each division to implement its own variant of the new rule by 2021. That’s when the policy is expected to be active.