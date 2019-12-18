Former University of Arkansas professor dies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A longtime professor at the University of Arkansas has died.

Dr. Gordon Morgan was born in Mayflower, Arkansas and joined the University of Arkansas as its first tenure track professor.

He became the first black professor hired by the University of Arkansas in 1969.

Dr. Morgan published a major book titled, “The Edge of Campus: A Journal of the Black Experience at the University of Arkansas.”

He and his wife established the Gordon D. and Izola P. Morgan Graduate Fellowship in Sociology at Washington State University and the Gordon Morgan Family Scholarship for minority students at the University of Arkansas.

Dr. Morgan was 88.