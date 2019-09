FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A former pathologist accused of working while impaired at the Veteran’s Healthcare System of the Ozarks is due in federal court today.

Robert Levy will be in court today to determine whether he will remain jailed while awaiting trial.

Levy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include three counts of manslaughter.

He faces a maximum sentence of 524 years in prison and a $7 million fine.

Levy’s trial is set to begin next September.