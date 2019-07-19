Fort Smith Catholic school closes after more than a century

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — After more than a century, a catholic elementary school in Fort Smith is closing down.

Saint Boniface Catholic School, a pre-kindergarten through sixth grade school, is closing its doors because of financial problems.

In a letter to families, Father Mario Jacobo said for the past couple of years the school and parish have struggled to fund operating expenses.

Superintendent of Catholic Schools with the Diocese of Little Rock Theresa Hall told FOX 24 News 120 students were enrolled last year.

As of July, only 72 students were enrolled for this upcoming school year.

If the school were to remain open this year with the drop in enrollment, the parish would be at risk, according to Chancellor for Administrative Affairs Dennis Lee.

“We are very very sad and we will all grieve for the loss of another Catholic school,” Hall said.

Both Hall and Lee said the other two Catholic schools in Fort Smith are helping out.

Students are being directed and teachers are being encouraged to apply for the open positions at the other schools.

To see the press release from the Diocese of Little Rock, click here.





