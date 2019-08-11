Fort Smith craft beer festival benefits trail system

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The beer was flowing on the riverfront in Fort Smith on Saturday at the 4th Annual Ales for Trails concert.

The concert, a fundraiser for trail systems in the River Valley, is a yearly event where attendees can sample more than 400 craft beers.

For organizer Casey Millspaugh, it’s a way for young people in Fort Smith to directly contribute to and build the city the dream of living in.

“We’ve got over 50 Arkansas beers, the biggest collection of Arkansas brews that ever occurred,” said Millspaugh. “Hopefully this will make us the largest beer festival the state, so we’re excited about that.”

Ales for Trails also included a baggo tournament, poker bike ride, and a 5K beer run.