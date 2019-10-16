Fort Smith elementary awarded gardening grant

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A river valley elementary received a big gift from the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association.

A check for $1,950 was presented to Fairview Elementary School by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

The “shrubs not drugs” grant money will help design and build raised beds so students can get a hands-on gardening experience.

Nicole Shaffer, Fairview Elementary Principal, says this will be a great outlet for the kids.

“It will give them a chance to get out there and have a place to go and have a place to hang out,” Shaffer said.

The announcement comes in the middle of Red Ribbon Week, a drug and violence prevention awareness campaign that takes place each year in October.

