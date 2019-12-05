Fort Smith event to honor fallen soldiers who can’t celebrate holiday season

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — This holiday season, one organization wants to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The Christmas Honors Wreath Event helps local families remember their fallen soldiers who they can no longer share the holiday season with.

Friends, families and volunteers will place wreaths on thousands of headstones at the United States National Cemetery in Fort Smith on Saturday.

Wednesday, volunteers helped organize the wreaths before Saturday’s ceremony.

“We know Veterans Day is a time to say ‘thank you’, but we want to make it more than just one day,” said Philip Merry, the founder of the Christmas Honors Wreath Event. “We want to do it all the time because we can not ever thank them adequately, but we can keep trying.”

Family members of fallen veterans are welcome to lay wreaths from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers are welcome from 11 to 11:30 am.