Fort Smith eyes improvement plans

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fort Smith Board of Directors is discussing ways to improve the city.

On Tuesday board members were presented with a five year capital improvement (CIP) plan.

It includes neighborhood drainage upgrades in six areas associated with flooding from heavy rains this year.

It also includes a project with ARDOT to improve a four mile section of Towson Avenue between Garrison Avenue and Zero Street.

The proposal says drainage system will be updated, sidewalks will be installed, and curbs and gutters will be replaced.

There are 20 proposed items that total more than $142 million for the five year period from 2020 to 2024.

You can read more about these projects HERE.